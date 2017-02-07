Lois E. (Fabian) Sherfick, age 79, passed away Friday, February 3, 2017 at Trego County Lemke Memorial Hospital, WaKeeney. She was born May 26, 1937, in Barton County, to Cecil and Nellie (Morgan) Fabian.

She was a 1954 graduate of Trego Community High School. On November 27, 1955, Lois was united in marriage to Marlin A. Sherfick in WaKeeney. They enjoyed 38 years of marriage together. Marlin passed away August 5, 1994. A loving homemaker, mother, and grandmother, Lois cherished her time with family. She also worked as a postmaster and bookkeeper. She was very giving of her time as a member of the Ogallah Christian Church, having taught Sunday School for many years. Lois volunteered in the Hospital Gift Shop and on as a member of the Trego Hospital Auxiliary. She loved to play bridge, enjoyed traveling, and was a member of the Ogallah Friendly Dozen. She and Marlin could often be found on the dance floor. They were members of the Shooting Stars Square Dance Club. Lois’ kind heart and gentle spirit will leave fond memories in the hearts of many.

Those left to mourn her passing, include a son, Wes and wife Barbara of WaKeeney; a daughter, Marla and husband Danny Stephens of Cimarron; three grandchildren, Ryan Day of WaKeeney, Brandy Sherfick of Hays, and Marlin L. Sherfick of Scott City; and a sister, Twila and husband Galen Olson of Weslaco, Texas. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; a son, Darren; two brothers, William “Bill” and Milton “Bud” Fabian; and a sister, Leila Dick.

Funeral service will be 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, February 8, 2017, at Ogallah Christian Church. Burial will be in the Ogallah Cemetery.

Visitation will be Tuesday evening from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

The family asks that memorial contributions be made, in lieu of flowers, to Ogallah, Christian Church or DSNWK. Contributions made to the organization may be sent to Schmitt Funeral Home, 336 North 12th, WaKeeney, KS 67672.

Condolences may be left for the family online at www.schmittfuneral.com.