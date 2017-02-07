Jerry Lee Truax, age 77, of Victoria passed away Friday, February 3, 2017 in Victoria. He was born July 8, 1939 in Fremont, Nebraska to Ralph and Bessie (Sallstrom) Truax. He married Roberta Ann Kurz on August 1, 1963 in Long Beach, California.

He was a US Navy Veteran serving 4 years and then a National Guard member for 20 years. He worked at Kennedy Middle School in Hays, Kansas.

He is survived by his wife, Roberta of Victoria, Kansas; a daughter, Machelle Braun (Douglas) of Victoria, Kansas; sons, Scott Truax of North Platte, Nebraska and Steven Truax (Laura) of Monona, Wisconsin; a brother, Ronald Truax of Denver, Colorado; a son-in-law, Bryan Halstead of North Platte, Nebraska as well as 12 grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a daughter, Scarlett Halstead and a sister, Terry.

Private family services will be held at a later date. Arrangements in care of Brock’s-Keithley Funeral Chapel and Crematory 2509 Vine Hays, KS 67601.

Condolences may be left by guestbook at www.keithleyfuneralchapels.com or emailed to keithleyfuneralhomes@gmail.com