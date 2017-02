Dr. Graham Glynn, who last month tendered his resignation as provost of Fort Hays State University, is a finalist for a similar job in Texas, according to media reports.

Glynn’s job at FHSU will continue until the end of the fiscal year.

According to the Denton (Texas) Record-Chronicle, Glynn is one of the four finalist for the provost position at Texas Woman’s University. He is scheduled to visit the campus this week.

Click HERE for more from the Record-Chronicle.