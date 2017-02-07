🎥 Business is popping for Popt Gourmet Popcorn

Video by: COOPER SLOUGH

By GARRETT SAGER

Hays Post

Sometimes a bright idea just clicks. Or, in the case of Bonnie Pfannenstiel, owner of Popt Gourmet Popcorn, a bright idea just pops.

That’s what happened with Pfannenstiel, who left the real estate life behind her in Phoenix, came back to Hays and started a gourmet popcorn business that has surpassed all her expectations.

“Its been overwhelming,” Pfannenstiel said. “When you first start a business, you expect it to slow down after six months. I expected it to slow down after the first Christmas.”

Originally, Pfannenstiel was just looking for something part time as a bit of a hobby and had no plans on hiring any employees. But as business continued to expand, it turned into a full-time venture with three full-time employees, three part-time employees, and a new store front at 1106 E. 27th, Ste. 2, next to Trio’s Tap House and Gutierrez Mexican Restaurant.

“It just completely blows my mind. I never thought it would get like this,” Pfannenstiel said.

The idea of Popt came to Pfannenstiel in 2014 when she moved back to Hays and was looking for something to do.

That is when she said she was approached by Russ Pfannenstiel, owner of Cerv’s, during the remodeling phase of the 27th Street store about adding original items that would be unique to the store.

Russ had brought back some gourmet popcorn from Colorado, and Pfannenstiel tried it — and was not overly impressed with it.

“It was just OK,” Pfannenstiel said.

Pfannenstiel began doing research online when she came across a company in Dallas that said “Own your own popcorn store.”

“That’s really where it all started, and it just went from there,” she said.

Pfannenstiel went to Dallas to train in July 2014, and the first Popt opened in September the same year. Training took two days in Dallas, she said. Once she was ready to do the hands-on activities such as the popping, carmelizing and making the cheeses, Pfannenstiel was off and running.

“They teach you where to get your equipment, seasonings and oils. Once you know the basics, you can pretty well make any flavor,” she said.

Popt would start in the back of the Main Street Cerv’s, where she expected to stay long-term.

“I never thought I would leave where we started, but the fact of the right timing and that I found this new building and it was available … it was just perfect timing,” she said.

Pfannenstiel has kept the same vision of Popt intact even as it continues to grow.

Everything is done in house, which is what makes Popt unique and different from other gourmet popcorn stores, according to Pfannenstiel.

The popcorn is all popped and seasoned inside the store, and they can make up to 70 flavors at anytime upon request. Popt also has added homemade fudge items, roasted nuts and other candies to its offerings.

“Our initial goal was to make the fudge,” Pfannenstiel said. “We were making roasted nuts over at the Hall Street store, so we wanted to bring everything under one roof as well have a retail store that offers candies, taffy, the old-time nostalgic candies, Jelly Bellies, bulk candies, and sugar-free candies and bring it all in.

“We always compare ourselves to Willy Wonka’s Chocolate Factory.”

Popt also offers many different types of soda brands such as Black Cherry, Sioux Falls Root Beer, Jones Soda and Mr. Cola.

Popt products are available in all Cerv’s locations, as well as inside the new storefront.

In an effort to grow the business, Popt has launched a website where online orders can be made and shipped right to your house. According to Pfannenstiel, they have already shipped coast to coast.

Pfannenstiel also believes the location of the new Popt store and not being that far off of interstate has helped with business.

“We have so many people coming through town driving on I-70, and we have some billboards up and they stop in and get addicted — and then share it with their friends,” Pfannenstiel said.

Right now, Pfannenstiel said there is more foot traffic than traffic on the website, but she has goals on beefing up the website and growing that side of the business.

“Right now, all we have is popcorn on the website, but I want to get the fudge, the candies and the sodas on there that we offer,” Pfannenstiel said.

The additions to the website will be added later this year.

Pfannenstiel is always looking for new ways to grow Popt and gave credit to her staff on getting Popt to where it is today.

“I have a great crew. My employees are just amazing, and we have a lot of fun together,” Pfannenstiel said.

Popt is open 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday and 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.