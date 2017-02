CITY OF HAYS

The Hays Area Board of Zoning Appeals will meet Wed., Feb. 8, at 8:15 a.m. in Hays City Hall, 1507 Main.

A public hearing is scheduled for a request by William Goebel for a four foot (4’) variance to construct a ten foot (10’) fence from the allowed six foot (6’) fence around the back yard at 4516 (and 4517) Vista Drive.

See the complete agenda here.