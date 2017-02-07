Area students awarded scholarships at Emporia State

EMPORIA — Emporia State University has awarded over $3.5 million in scholarship funds to help more than 1,700 students from Kansas, 23 other states and 32 foreign countries realize their educational dreams during the 2016-17 academic year.

Students from this area and the scholarships they received are:

Rachel Becker of Hays, Presidential/Transfer Scholarship.

Dustin Bittel of Ellis, Golden Patrons Scholarship and Presidential/Transfer Scholarship.

Ashley Calvin of Hays, Nettie B. Cartmel and Mattiepearl Heath Scholarship.

Layne Downing of Hays, Bank of America Emporia Scholarship and Frank B., Meda Mary and Floyd R. Mauck Memorial Scholarship.

Rachel Muirhead of Hays, Emporia Theatre Guild Fund, ESU Homecoming Musical Scholarship and Thomas M. Iden Memorial Scholarship.