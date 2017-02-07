Animal refuge suspends plans for new building, won’t accept new animals

SUBMITTED

Due to several hardships faced over the years, the Western Plains Animal Refuge will be reducing some of its services and postponing plans to build a facility. The organization is not disbanding, but it is taking time to address problems and form a plan for the future.

“I do not want to say that this is from a lack of support, as we have always felt a tremendous amount of support from our community, but we never were able to obtain the adoptions, donations and volunteers needed to

be truly successful,” said Brendon McCampbell, executive director and president. “This was a very difficult decision and I am deeply sorry.”

Current domestic animals will be cared for until they are adopted and no new animals will be accepted, unless a previously adopted animal must be returned. Due to a lack of services for wild animals in the area, the organization will continue to perform wildlife rehabilitation with the help of a few dedicated volunteers.

All future events have been canceled except for the Grrrs and Prrrs Valentine Gala, which will still take place on Feb. 11. Originally, proceeds from the event were going to be used to provide care for animals and help build a facility, but now they will be used to help provide spay and neuter services for animals in the region.

WPAR is a nonprofit, all-volunteer organization dedicated to helping domestic and wild animals. It has been fundraising to build a facility since it closed its Ellis location about two years ago.

The public can find more information in the coming weeks at westernplainsanimalrefuge.org.