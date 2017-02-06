WAYMASTER: From the Dome to Home

Kansas Day

Kansas celebrated its 156th birthday on Sunday, January 29. The Kansas House of Representatives celebrated Kansas Day this past Monday on January 30 and recognized Robert Bergen, artist and creator of the 22 foot bronze Kansa warrior statue on top of the statehouse dome and the filming crew for the documentary film, “Home on the Range.” In addition to the activities on the House floor, there were opportunities to view the “Home on the Range” at the Capitol. Kansas entered the Union as the 34th state on January 29, 1861.

Appropriations

On Monday, January 23, the Appropriations Committee held a hearing on House Bill 2002. This bill exempts Legislative Post Audit (LPA) from paying the Monumental Building Surcharge to the Department of Administration. LPA was exempt from paying the fee during FY’16 and FY’ 17, due to a proviso in the 2015 budget bill. The Committee passed out the bill favorably on Tuesday. The Committee also heard recommendations regarding the FY’17 budgets from the Transportation/Public Safety Budget, Agriculture and Natural Resources Budget, and K-12 Education Budget Committees. The Appropriations Committee viewed these recommendations, however, the committee stated it would deal with most of the recommendations when the rescission bill is finally worked in the full committee. On Wednesday, the Committee heard from the General Government Budget and Social Services Budget Committees. Then on Thursday, the Committee held a hearing on House Bill 2052, the rescission bill, and House Bill 2161, which liquidates the long-term investment fund. This week, the Appropriations Committee heard from the Higher Education Budget Committee, the Kansas Lottery and Racing and Gaming Commission, held a hearing on House Bill 2109 and House Bill 2072. On Friday, we began hearing FY’ 18 and ’19 budget recommendations from the General Government Budget Committee.

Taxes

On Monday, the Committee continued its hearing on House Bill 2023, which would require non-wage business income to be included as income for Kansas income tax purposes. After the hearing, Acting Revenue Secretary Sam Williams provided the Committee with a revised fiscal note, increasing the revenue estimates to $230.9 million in FY ’18 and $181 million in FY ’19. On Tuesday, the Committee discussed Sales Tax Exemptions. Committee members heard from Tom Browne, Jr., Department of Revenue. He covered the three categories of exemptions: Legal, Conceptual, and Public Policy. The Committee selected several exemptions for further study. Additionally, the Department was tasked with looking at taxing exemptions at a lower rate, possibly for a limited number of years and the impact that might have on the streamlined tax agreement and administration costs involved. Last Wednesday, the Committee received a briefing on tax rates from Chris Courtwright, Kansas Legislative Research Department, and the Department of Revenue. This week’s agenda included testimony on a selected number of sales tax exemptions, and then on Tuesday, the Committee heard public testimony on the Governor’s tax proposal.

Home on the Range Film at the Capitol

Documentary

On January 30, the documentary film “Home on the Range,” was shown at the Capitol as a special premiere for guests, staff, and legislators in honor of Kansas Day. The film tells the story of the song, the cabin and the lawsuit that determined the song’s origins. The film features the talents of Rance Howard, born in Dexter, KS; Buck Taylor; Mitch Holthus, who grew up in Smith county near the famous cabin, and Thomas Leahy, who portrayed Dr. Brewster M. Higley in the film. Celebrating Kansas Day while at the premiere were Ken Spurgeon, the director of the film; Shawn Bell, a co-producer; Neil Bontrager, a co-producer and editor; Orin Friesen, co-writer and music producer for the film; and Grammy winning artist, Michael Martin Murphey.

Floor Action: House Bills Advance

Four bills in the Kansas House of Representatives moved into final action last week. The first bill, House Bill 2026, which makes changes to the Board of Nursing’s reinstatement of revoked licenses provisions, and passed final action on Thursday January 26 with a vote of 106-14. The second bill, House Bill 2025, advancing to final action on Thursday, January 26, as well. House Bill 2025 allows the Kansas Board of Nursing to hire more than one Assistant Attorney General. Another bill was House Bill 2027 which advanced into final action on Thursday January, 26. This bill allows physicians to situationally bill patients for anatomic pathology services. The final bill was House Bill 2028, and it advanced on Thursday as well. House Bill 2027 alters the Mental Health Technicians Licensure Act by removing the Board of Nursing’s conduction of mental health technician exams and provisions of fee payments.

