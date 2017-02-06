Missing Kansas burglary inmate captured

COWLEY COUNTY- Law enforcement authorities have located an inmate who was reported missing on Sunday from the Cowley County Jail.

The Cowley County Sheriff’s Office reported they were looking for 30-year-old Joshua B. Blackwill.

He was in custody on charges of burglary, theft and criminal damage to property.

He is described as a white male with short brown hair, blue eyes. He was last seen in the area of 8th and Loomis, running east on 8th Street in Winfield and wearing a tan jumpsuit with “Porter” on the back.

Details on his capture and return were not released.