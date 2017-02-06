KHP: Man jailed after intentionally sending bus off Kan. road

EMPORIA, Kan. (AP) — The Kansas Highway Patrol says a man is being held in the Lyon County jail after he reportedly grabbed the wheel of a charter bus and caused it to veer off the Kansas Turnpike.

No injuries were reported after the incident Sunday about 11 miles northeast of Emporia. A suspect fled on foot but was captured after a nearby resident reported a stranger banging on the door of a house.

Patrol Lt. Mark Christensen praised the bus driver for controlling the vehicle after the wheel was grabbed.

Christesen says the suspect identified as Manuel Hernandez, 47, told officers that he thought people on the bus were going to hurt him.

The Topeka Capital Journal reports 11 other people, including the driver, were on the bus, which was driving from Chicago to Dallas.