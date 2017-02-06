KDA will host agribusiness development workshop in Norton

MANHATTAN ­­– The Kansas Department of Agriculture will host an Agribusiness Development Workshop on Feb. 23, from 5:30-8:30 p.m. at the 4-H Building at 126 E. Park Street in Norton. This workshop will provide Kansas farmers, ranchers and agribusinesses with resources, current business development and organizational contacts to assist with start-ups or expansions.

Featured speakers at the event will represent KDA; Norton County Economic Development; USDA Rural Development; Kansas Department of Commerce; Network Kansas; Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism; Kansas Small Business Development Center; a local ag business; and a financial institution.

The KDA Division of Agriculture Marketing received a U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Business Development Grant to help fund the workshop. Established in the 2014 Farm Bill, USDA’s Rural Business Development Grant is a program intended to help with technical assistance, training and other activities to allow small businesses in rural areas to expand.

“Agriculture is the largest industry, economic driver and employer in the state, contributing 43 percent of the state’s economy and 12 percent of the state’s workforce, including 18 percent of the entire workforce of Norton County,” said Kansas Secretary of Agriculture Jackie McClaskey. “We are committed to economic growth, and these workshops will provide information and education to expand opportunities for small and rural agribusinesses across the state.”

KDA is committed to providing an environment that enhances and encourages economic growth of the agriculture industry and the Kansas economy. This workshop will provide support and assistance to help make Kansas businesses more successful.

A light meal will be available for those who register prior to February 20. To RSVP, email your name and workshop location to kda.events@ks.gov. Contact Lynne Hinrichsen at Lynne.Hinrichsen@ks.gov or (785) 564-6757 with any questions.