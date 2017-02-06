Kansas man dies after ejected in pickup crash

SALINE COUNTY, MO – A Kansas man died in an accident just before 9:30a.m. on Monday in Saline County, Missouri.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2006 Chevy Silverado driven by George J. Jansen, 59, Overland Park, was eastbound on Interstate 70 just east of U.S. 65.

The vehicle traveled off the left side of the road and struck a guardrail face. The driver was ejected from the vehicle.

Jansen was pronounced dead at the scene and transported to Campbell Lewis Funeral Home.

He was properly restrained at the time of the accident, according to the MSHP.