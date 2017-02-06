HPD arrest log, Jan. 26 to 29

All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Joshua Patrick Moran, 19, Hays, was arrested at 4:01 p.m. Jan. 26 in the 200 block of Ash on suspicion of drug possession, possession of drug paraphernalia and underage possession of alcohol.

Tanner Lee Madden, 19, Larned, was arrested at 12:48 a.m. Jan. 28 in the 400 block of Lyman on suspicion of drug possession and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Michael Albert McNamee, 35, Plainville, was arrested at 1:56 a.m. Jan. 28 in the 1200 block of Vine on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

Dustin Joseph Lohrmeyer, 26, Hays, was arrested at 3:01 a.m. Jan. 29 in the 500 block of Fort on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs and drug possession.

David Delarosa, 36, Ellis, was arrested at 11:33 a.m. Jan. 29 in Ellis on suspicion of failure to appear.

Angela Marie Brown, 33, Gorham, was arrested Jan. 26 in the 100 block of West 12th on suspicion of theft.

Daniel Gottschalk, 56, Hays, was arrested at 5:55 p.m. Jan. 29 in the 1400 block of West 44th on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

Calvin Jasper Perkins, 20, Hays, was arrested at 2:26 a.m. Jan. 29 in the 2000 block of Milner on suspicion of drug possession, failure to appear, criminal possession of a firearm by a felon, criminal use of a weapon, criminal threat, felony interference with a law enforcement official and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Nicholas Bryant Wohlgemuth, 37, Hays, was arrested at 11:43 a.m. Jan. 28 in the 500 block of West 16th on suspicion of drug possession, possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to appear.

Michael Stephen Mills, 37, Hays, was arrested at 5:32 p.m. Jan. 27 in the 1500 block of Pine on suspicion of drug possession, possession of drug paraphernalia, criminal damage to property and disorderly conduct.

Terry Leon Staab, 71, Hays, was arrested at 3:20 p.m. Jan. 26 in the 400 block of West 13th on suspicion of drug possession, possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to appear.