FHSU among 10 schools accepted into summit at Holocaust Memorial Museum

Five Fort Hays State University students recently attended the National Campus Leaders Summit at the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum in Washington, D.C. FHSU was one of only 10 schools from across the nation accepted into the program.

Dr. Paul Nienkamp, assistant professor of history, and Hollie Marquess, instructor of history, worked with students as they developed leadership skills that promote their personal agency as campus leaders in order to promote a positive campus climate.

Since returning to campus, students have invited Holocaust survivor Gene Klein to speak at 7 p.m. on Thursday, April 13, in the Beach/Schmidt Performing Arts Center. The presentation is one of several events coordinated by students to encourage discussion and Holocaust awareness.

All events are free and open to the public.

Carly Locke, Kinsley, is a senior majoring in history.

Megan Rust, Leavenworth, is a junior majoring in organizational leadership.

Megan Garcia, Morrison, Colo., is a sophomore majoring in political science.

James Kadolf, Parker, Colo., is a senior majoring in history.

Kaytee Wisley, Wichita, is a freshman majoring in political science.