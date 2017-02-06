Emprise Bank establishes endowment with HaysMed Foundation

Submitted

HAYS, Kansas – Emprise Bank and the HaysMed Foundation announce the creation of the Emprise Bank Endowment with a gift of $25,000. The Endowment is a permanent endowed fund that will provide much-needed funding for capital equipment.

“We’re pleased to work with HaysMed to bolster health care in the Hays, Ellis County, and Western Kansas communities,” said Wayne Woofter, President of Emprise Bank. “At Emprise, we want to make a difference in people’s lives and give generously in the spirit of accomplishing things that makes Kansas stronger. It’s with that spirit we worked with the Foundation to establish this fund.”

Mark McCullick, Senior Vice President at Emprise Bank, joined the Board of Directors at the HaysMed Foundation last year.

“Nothing is as important as your health and the health of your loved ones,” stated McCullick. “We are very fortunate to have a medical center of this caliber for our region. Being on the Foundation’s Board of Directors gives me an opportunity to assist in seeking funds to sustain quality healthcare at HaysMed.”

Endowment gifts are established to provide perpetual support for a project, program, or other needs of HaysMed. The fund is permanently invested with the earnings providing continuous revenue streams for the purpose specified by the donor.

“Emprise Bank has long been a generous donor to many community organizations throughout Kansas,” said HaysMed President and CEO John Jeter, M.D. “This gift continues that tradition in a way that will have a great impact for generations to come in assisting HaysMed with the purchase of needed healthcare equipment to treat the people of our region.”

Founded over 100 years ago, Emprise Bank serves more than 20 communities across Kansas. Emprise Bank is committed to delivering the superb level of service and innovative banking products that have made Emprise the premier community bank in Kansas.

The HaysMed Foundation was formed in 1995 and is a charitable, not-for-profit organization whose mission is to support HaysMed. The Foundation, in partnership with donors, seeks to meet both immediate and long- range health care needs of the people of Western Kansas. An 18-member volunteer board guides the efforts of the Foundation. Donations can be sent to the HaysMed Foundation, 2220 Canterbury Drive, Hays, Ks. 67601 or by visiting www.haysmedfoundation.org/donate .