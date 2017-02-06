Ellis city council to consider bids for street improvement project

ELLIS–Ellis City Council members will hear an update on the waterline improvement project during their meeting tonight.

Also on the agenda is consideration of bids for the street improvement project and the 2016 Safety Report.

The meeting begins at 7:30 p.m. in Ellis City Hall.

The complete Feb. 6 agenda is below.

AGENDA February 6, 2017 REGULAR MEETING OF THE CITY COUNCIL OF ELLIS City Hall – Council Meeting Room

BILLS ORDINANCE REVIEW WORK SESSION BEGINS AT 7:00 P.M.

ROLL CALL AND MEETING CALL TO ORDER AT 7:30 P.M.

PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE

AMENDMENTS TO AGENDA (if needed)

1) CONSENT AGENDA

a) Minutes from the Regular Meeting on January 16, 2017

b) Bills Ordinance #2014

c) Manual Journal Entries for August and September 2016

(Council will review for approval under one motion under the consent agenda. By majority vote of the governing body, any item may be removed from the consent agenda and considered separately)

PUBLIC COMMENTS

(Each speaker will be limited to five minutes. If several people from the group wish to speak on same subject, the group must appoint a spokesperson. ALL comments from public on agenda items must be during Public Comment. Once council begins their business meeting, no more comments from public will be allowed.)

2) PRESENTATIONS OF AWARDS, PROCLAMATIONS, REQUESTS & PETITIONS (HEARINGS)

3) SPECIAL ORDER

4) UNFINISHED BUSINESS

a) Update on Waterline Improvement Project – Buck Driggs, Driggs Design Group

5) NEW BUSINESS

a) Consider Award of Contract for Street Improvement Project – Buck Driggs, Driggs Design Group

b) Consider Approval of Credit Card Resolution

c) Consider Ratification of Invoice from AeroMod for Emergency Repair

d) Consider Bids for Street Seal Material

e) Consider Bids for Polymer for Wastewater Treatment Plant

f) Discuss Hours of Operation for the Burn Site

g) Discuss City Assistance with Millings on 14th Street

6) REPORTS FROM CITY OFFICIALS

a) Administrative

1) Public Works

(1) Comparative Water Reports

(2) Consider Approval of Training Opportunities

(3) Department Update

2) Police

(1) January Activity Report

(2) February Staff Calendar

(3) Department Update

3) City Clerk

(1) Consider Purchase of Advertising Banner

(2) Draft Minutes from Committee Meetings

(3) December Health Insurance Savings Report

(4) 2016 Annual Safety Report

(5) Financial Reports for August and September 2016

(6) Department Update

4) Attorney

(1) Update on Outstanding Code Violation Cases

5) Mayor Update and Announcements

EXECUTIVE SESSIONS

7) ADJOURNMENT