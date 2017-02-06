Dorrance teen selected 4-H Citizenship in Action Program

TOPEKA – After receiving letters from across the 109th Kansas House District, State Representative Troy Waymaster, R-Bunker Hill, has selected Garrett Thielen, age 13 from Dorrance, for a scholarship to the 4-H Citizenship in Action Program.

“I am proud to award Garrett with this scholarship,” Rep. Waymaster said. “Garrett has demonstrated interest and curiosity of how state government functions, and the 4-H Citizenship in Action Program is a great opportunity to learn.”

Representative Waymaster also chose Thielen because of his 5-year record in 4-H, and desire to positively affect his Kansas community. Garrett also possesses an ambition to pursue elected office in the future.

The 4-H program is February 19-20 at the state capitol in Topeka. It seeks to inform teens on how their state government functions.

Activities include mock legislative sessions in the House and Senate Chambers, meetings with elected officials, and tours of the Capitol.