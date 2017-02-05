NW Kan. students complete degrees at Wichita State University

WICHITA — More than 1,000 students completed their degrees at Wichita State University in fall 2016.

Undergraduate students who have attained a grade point average of 3.9 out of a possible 4.0 received the summa cum laude award; those with an average of 3.55 received the magna cum laude award; and those with an average of 3.25 received the cum laude.

WSU enrolls about 14,500 students and offers more than 60 undergraduate degree programs in more than 150 areas of study in six undergraduate colleges.

The Graduate School offers an extensive program including 42 master’s degrees that offer study in more than 100 areas; a specialist in education degree; and doctoral degrees in applied mathematics; chemistry; communication sciences and disorders; human factors and community/clinical psychology; educational administration; physical therapy; and aerospace, electrical, industrial and mechanical engineering.

The following area students received degrees:

Ellis, KS

Jessica D Lopez, Bachelor of Arts in Education, Early Childhood Unified, Magna Cum Laude

Goodland, KS

Lauren R Logsdon, Master of Arts, Communication

Oberlin, KS

Darbi K Rouse, B.A. in Exercise Science, Exercise Science, Cum Laude

Plainville, KS

Naomi N Carter, BS in Nursing, Nursing-RN-to-BSN

Sharon Springs, KS

LaKaya K Bieker, Master of Education, Educational Psychology