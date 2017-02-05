Nominations open for Volunteer/Emergency Worker of the year

By KEITH HABERER

Russell/Ellsworth Co. Emergency Management Dir.

BUNKER HILL–Russell/Ellsworth County Emergency Management and 911 Communications Advisory Board are once again requesting nominations for the Volunteer/Emergency Worker of the year.

This is your opportunity to recognize and honor an emergency worker/volunteer for their dedication and service to our communities and county. There are many volunteers and emergency workers in Russell County who deserve this award and we would like to know your opinion so we may award a deserving candidate or candidates. Even if you have nominated someone in the past, that person can be nominated again for consideration.

The formal rules are that the person should serve or support the Russell County Emergency Services. The person can be a member of a police, fire, sheriff, EMS, hospital, health, dispatch or public works departments. Consideration is also given to volunteers who support any of these agencies or who volunteers for groups/agencies that support the emergency services such as Rotary Rescue, The Salvation Army, United Way, The American Red Cross or other Volunteer Organization Active in Disasters.

The nominations will be considered and evaluated by the 911 Communications Advisory Board. The Board will render a decision on the best entry. The winner or winners will be presented a Public Service Award Certificate during the National Weather Service “Storm Fury On The Plains” Weather Spotter Training on Tuesday, March 28th, 2017 at 6:30 P.M. at the Dream Theater in Russell.

Last year Russell County recognized Dave Anderson with Anderson Ariel Spraying as the 2016 Volunteer of the Year.

The first recipients of this award were Wayne Grabbe and Gordon Gorton in 1998, Cindy Janssen in 1999, Alan Kuntzsch in 2000, Mike Finkenbinder in 2001, Tim Borders in 2002, Craig Langdon and Karl Houck in 2003, Steve Knopp in 2004, Gail Ogle in 2005, Tom Hirst and Lowell Vonada in 2006, Rod Steckel in 2007, Ron Major, Donna Fay Major and Tom Batt in 2008, David Evans in 2009, Larry Vaughan in 2010, Doug Janssen and Darlene Rose in 2011, Keith Koelling in 2012, Sam Schmidt in 2013, Don Boxberger in 2014 and Shane Preston in 2015.

There are many qualified and deserving emergency workers and volunteers in Russell County.

Please write a nomination letter of endorsement and deliver it by March 1st, 2017, to Deanise Howard at 911 Communications Dispatch Center, 339 East 8th Street, Russell, Kansas 67665 or to Keith Haberer at Russell/Ellsworth County Emergency Management, 850 Elm St., P.O. Box 158, Bunker Hill, Kansas 67626.