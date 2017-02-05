NCK Tech has Top Nursing Program in Kansas

NCK TECH

The Associate Degree Nursing Program (RN) of North Central Kansas Technical College – Hays Campus has been ranked as the Top Nursing Program in Kansas by registerednursing.org. Thirty-six schools were analyzed with NCK Tech earning the top spot.

The web site ranked the top ten nursing schools in Kansas by analyzing current and historical NCLEX-RN “pass rates,” meaning the percentage of graduates who pass the exam, out of the 36 RN programs in the state. Programs reviewed include schools that offer an Associate in Nursing (ADN/ASN), BSN, or Direct-Entry MSN Degree.

NCK Tech’s NCLEX-RN pass rates have been consistently at or above the state and national levels.

Registerednursing.org stated “Located in Hays, Kansas, North Central Kansas Technical College – Hays is a hub of nursing education. Students learn from innovative and caring staff, who prepare them to enter the workforce as dynamic communicators and advocates.“

Sandy Gottschalk, RN, MSN, and Dean of NCK Tech – Hays Campus, spent twenty-five years in the nursing program, eighteen of those as the director. “What sets NCK Tech apart is that we strongly believe in high-tech, high-touch hands-on skills. We have a state of the art lab to train our students in and we are so fortunate to have access to top notch clinical experiences,” Gottschalk said.

“Students are exposed to lab/clinical experiences anywhere from 2-3 days every week for nine months. The clinically experienced faculty work to lay the foundation for the students to be able to begin to think critically, pay close attention to detail, learn to be compassionate, patient and organized. The learning environment is personalized for the student and the student feels like they are part of the NCK Tech nursing family.”

The two year program was established in 1996 and is accredited by Accreditation Commission for Education in Nursing (formerly NLNAC), Kansas Board of Regents and Higher Learning Commission – North Central Association.

The program is directed by Michele Unrein, RN, MSN. Faculty for the ADN program included Amy George, RN, MSN, Sheri Stone, RN, MSN and Kimberla Nutting, RN, BSN.

For more information on NCK Tech and the Nursing program, visit our website at www.ncktc.edu.

For a complete listing of rankings visit www.registerednursing.org/state/kansas/#rankings.