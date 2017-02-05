Mostly sunny, mild Sunday

Today
Mostly sunny, with a high near 59. Light and variable wind becoming east southeast 5 to 8 mph in the morning.
Tonight
Widespread dense fog, mainly after 5am. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a low around 35. East southeast wind 5 to 7 mph becoming south southwest after midnight.
Monday
Widespread dense fog, mainly before 9am. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 62. South wind 5 to 8 mph becoming west northwest in the afternoon.
Monday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 35. West wind 5 to 8 mph.
Tuesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 60. West wind 8 to 17 mph becoming north in the afternoon.
Tuesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 22.
Wednesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 42.
Wednesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 21.
Thursday
Sunny, with a high near 49.