Mostly sunny, mild Sunday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 59. Light and variable wind becoming east southeast 5 to 8 mph in the morning.

Tonight
Widespread dense fog, mainly after 5am. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a low around 35. East southeast wind 5 to 7 mph becoming south southwest after midnight.

Monday
Widespread dense fog, mainly before 9am. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 62. South wind 5 to 8 mph becoming west northwest in the afternoon.

Monday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 35. West wind 5 to 8 mph.

Tuesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 60. West wind 8 to 17 mph becoming north in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 22.

Wednesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 42.

Wednesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 21.

Thursday
Sunny, with a high near 49.