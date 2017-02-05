Melvin G. “Mel” Koerner, 72, Hays, died Thursday, February 2, 2017 at the Hays Medical Center.

He was born June 20, 1944 in Hays, the son of George and Angela (Staab) Koerner. On November 27, 1965 he was united in marriage to his wife of over fifty-one years, Rose Marie Stecklein, in Hays. He worked in the oilfield and was a member of Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church and was a former member of the Eagles Lodge. His hobbies included woodworking, playing games and cards, baseball, bingo, and casino trips. He enjoyed family gatherings and parties, and spending time with his grandchildren and dog, Teddy. He will be dearly missed.

Survivors include his wife, Rose, of the home, two daughters; Lisa M. Fose and husband Joel of Ellis and Tamala LaPosa and husband John of Wichita, three brothers; Jim Koerner and wife Arlis, Danny Koerner and significant other Diane, and Robert “Rocky” Koerner and wife Janet, all of Hays, five sisters; JoAnne Barton, Carol Hustead and husband Roy, and Judy Dreher and husband Don, all of Hays, Marlene Dyke and husband Bob of Miami, OK, and Linda Hammerschmidt and husband George of Victoria, a brother-in-law; Ron Hamel of Plainville, a sister-in-law; Jean Koerner of Hays, four grandchildren; Trina, Ashley, Scott, and Heather Hupka, seven great-grandchildren; Evelyn White, Nathaniel Galle, Addilynn Gerrild, Lexi Gerrild, Tori Keller, Drake Leach, and Brooklynn Baumann, and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers; Arlen and Kenny Koerner, sisters; Mary Lou Hamel, Rosalyn “Rosie” Koerner, and Janet Batman, and a brother-in-law; Jerry Barton.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:00 am on Tuesday, February 7, 2017 at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church, 1805 Vine Street, with Fr. Barry Brinkman officiating. Burial will follow in the St. Joseph Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4:00 pm until 8:00 on Monday and from 9:00 am until 9:45 on Tuesday, all at the Hays Memorial Chapel Funeral Home, 1906 Pine Street. A rosary and vigil service will be at 6:30 pm on Monday at the funeral home. Memorials are suggested to the family wishes, in care of the funeral home. Condolences may be left for the family at www.haysmemorial.com