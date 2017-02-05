KANSAS! magazine asks readers to pick favorite local eateries in Kansas

KDWPT

TOPEKA – KANSAS! magazine, the state’s premier travel magazine, invites readers to nominate their favorite local eateries in Kansas for the magazine’s third annual readers’ choice issue. Only local restaurants, cafes, food trucks, bakeries, and other eateries will be will be considered. Nominations opened Wednesday, February 1, and will be collected through March 14.

Submissions may be entered at www.kansasmag.com, or mailed to 1020 S Kansas Ave Ste 200, Topeka, KS 66612-1389 or emailed to ksmagazine@sunflowerpub.com. Social media users can participate through Instagram and Twitter using #BestLocalEatsKS or #NoPlaceLikeKS in their post. From March 15 through May 31, readers will have a final opportunity to vote from a list of semi-finalist with the highest nominations. The winners will be announced in November.

Last year, KANSAS! readers voted for their favorite small town in Kansas. After thousands of votes were tallied, the five winning small towns were Atwood, Council Grove, Lecompton, Marysville, and Norton. For more about these small towns you can pick up the winter issue currently available on newsstands.

“The ‘Favorite Small Town in Kansas’ was very successful, and many fans and readers participated. We had votes from not only Kansas but all over the U.S.,” explained Andrea Etzel, editor of KANSAS! magazine. “It was also wonderful to see so many engaged and the communities’ involvement.”

For more information and a complete list of guidelines visit, www.kansasmag.com.

About KANSAS! magazine

First published in 1946, KANSAS! has grown to become an international award winning household magazine. KANSAS! magazine is published quarterly by the Tourism Division of the Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks & Tourism. Every issue tells a story through inspiring words and vibrant photography capturing the beauty and essence of the Sunflower State.