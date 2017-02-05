Kan. man sentenced for using credit card he stole in the mail

RENO COUNTY — A Kansas man who entered guilty pleas as charged for drug distribution and theft was sentenced Friday to just over 14-years in prison.

Police arrested Richard Manion, 27, Hutchinson, after an officer recognized him and knew he was wanted on several warrants.

During the arrest and investigation, police discovered 29 grams of methamphetamine as well as some prescription pills. They also did a search of a local motel room and allegedly found more items consistent with drug distribution including $4,000 in cash.

Manion was also charged with stealing mail that included credit cards. One card was sent to one of the victims and had not been activated. Over the next four days, the card had been used at 25 different locations in Hutchinson and McPherson.

Video was obtained showing Manion and a co-defendant, Aubrey Ramsey, using the cards at various locations.

The duo rented motel rooms where Manion used his own name and vehicle information.

Judge Trish Rose sentenced him to the 14-years on the charge of distribution of methamphetamine and ran all the other convictions concurrent to that which was a part of the plea agreement. However, Manion was also convicted for two drugs cases with the feds and was sentenced to 10-years in federal prison