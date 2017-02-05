FHSU students chosen as Teachers of Promise

FHSU University Relations and Marketing

Two undergraduate students, Jacob Morrow, Grand Island, Neb., senior, and Will Pingsterhaus, Cimarron senior, in Fort Hays State University’s Department of Teacher Education, were named Teachers of Promise for the Kansas Exemplary Educators Network.

“Liftoff: The Journey Begins” is the theme for the State Education Conference at which Morrow and Pingsterhaus will be recognized on Feb. 10.

The program’s mission is to build and utilize a network of exemplary educators who are leaders in the improvement of schools, student performance, and the teaching and education profession.