Encore Series presents ‘Barefoot in the Park’

Continuing the tradition of telling great American stories, the Montana Repertory Theatre returns to the Beach/Schmidt Performing Arts Center with the Neil Simon classic “Barefoot in the Park” as part of the 2016-2017 Encore Series at Fort Hays State University.

The performance is set for 7:30 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 13.

The main characters Corie and Paul Bratter, are newlyweds living in New York City. Corie is an impulsive, independent free spirit. Paul is a levelheaded, conservative young lawyer. As the honeymoon ends and reality sets in, the bliss of marriage turns to comical discord.

Corie’s mother arrives as an unexpected guest, at loose ends and a bit loopy. Their situation is further complicated by their eccentric, bohemian neighbor, “The Bluebeard of 48th Street.” In the midst of all the craziness, quarreling and misunderstanding, the young couple learns to live together and meet each other halfway. “Barefoot in the Park” is a warm and hysterical comedy, beloved by critics and audiences alike.

This performance is sponsored by ABC Seamless Siding.

Tickets are available at the Memorial Union Student Service Center, by calling (785) 628-5306, or by visiting www.fhsu.edu/encore. Tickets for the public are $30 reserved and $26 unreserved; for seniors and children ages 5-17, tickets are $28 reserved and $24 unreserved; and for FHSU students, tickets are $21 reserved and $17 unreserved with a Tiger Card.

For more information, contact Jacob Ternes, jaternes@fhsu.edu, (785) 628-4664.