CASA annual fundraiser aims to help children in the court system

By GARRETT SAGER

Hays Post

Court Appointed Special Advocates — CASA — is inviting you to its annual fundraiser to help make a difference in a child’s life.

The nonprofit’s seventh annual “Valentines Evening” is Feb. 10 from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Robbins Center on the campus of Fort Hays State University.

Tickets are $50 each and can be purchased at multiple locations including CASA of the High Plains, 107 W. 13th; Eagle Communications, 2300 Hall; Commerce Bank, 2200 Vine; and Nex-Tech Wireless, 4320 Vine.

The event is the largest fundraiser for the year for CASA, according to Lyndsey Crisenbery, executive director.

CASA serves the 23rd Judicial District, which includes Ellis, Brooks, Trego, and Gove counties.

This years event consists of a dinner catered by Chartwell’s, an open bar, silent auction and a live auction.

“There are many items available during the auction,” she said.

Items include a drone, jewelry, massages and pedicures. There are also tickets to the Country Stampede, Kansas State University basketball tickets, Wichita Thunder tickets, Tactical Experience tickets, Denver Zoo tickets and much more, Crisenbery said.

All proceeds will benefit CASA for training, management and recruiting.

“The volunteers are very important in helping the children going through the court system,” Crisenbery said. “Their focus is in the best interest of the child and what their needs are.”

Contact the CASA office at (785) 628-8641 for more information.