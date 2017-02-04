Wichita State overwhelms Illinois State to move into tie atop the Valley

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Conner Frankamp scored 18 points and Shaquille Morris had 11 points and 11 rebounds and Wichita State put a beat down on Illinois State in an 86-45 win on Saturday night as the Shockers drew even atop the Missouri Valley Conference standing.

Illinois State beat Wichita State 76-62 on Jan. 14 and entered Saturday’s game with a one-game lead in conference.

Wichita State led 35-22 at halftime and used a 19-2 run to start the second half pushing the lead to 30 points in less than six minutes. Wichita State (21-4, 11-1) shot 8 for 9 from the floor during that span.

The Shockers shot 57 percent from the floor (30 for 53) to 33 percent (18 for 54) for Illinois State (19-5, 11-1). The Redbirds were a paltry 4 for 22 from behind the 3-point line and didn’t have one player in double-figure scoring.

Markis McDuffie added 16 points for Wichita State and Zach Brown chipped in 10.

Phil Fayne led the Redbirds with nine points.