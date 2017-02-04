Sabic leads Tigers to road win at Washburn

By GERARD WELLBROCK

Hays Post

TOPEKA, Kan. – Emir Sabic came off the bench to hit five 3-pointers and score a career-high 15 points to lead Fort Hays State to a 70-54 win over Washburn Saturday night. The Tigers (13-8, 7-6 MIAA) held the Ichabods (14-8, 6-7) to a season-low in points and a season-worst 29-percent shooting as they end a five-game Lee Arena losing streak and pick up their first regular season sweep over the Ichabods since the 2010-11 season.

Mark Johnson Postgame Interview

Emir Sabic Postgame Interview

Game Highlights

Sabic, who averaged just over two points per game this season, knocked down 5-of-6 from beyond the arc including two during a 10-0 second half run which saw the Tigers push the lead to 11 with 13:25 to play.

The Tiger never let Washburn any closer than eight the rest of the way. The Tigers hit eight of their nine free throw attempts in the final two minutes to prevent any comeback by the Ichabods.

JaQuan Smith added 11 points and 11 rebounds and was the only other Tiger to reach double-figures.

Rob Davis, who scored a career-high 42 points Wednesday night at Emporia State, was held to eight on 2-of-8 shooting and sits at 999 points in his FHSU career.