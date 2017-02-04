MARSHALL: Doctor’s Note Feb. 3

Big 1st Back On Ag Committee

Before I took this office, I committed to you to get the Big 1st a voice back on the House Ag Committee. It has been my honor to be selected to join the committee, and I commit to fighting for those issues and communities that make up the backbone of our district’s economy and culture.

This week, we met for the first time to have our organizational meeting, where we discussed how the committee will operate this session. In the coming months, we will take preliminary steps to craft the next Farm Bill, and hear from producers and industry experts from across the country to ensure that we are assisting our struggling agricultural economy. One thing you can count on – you will have a voice, and a say in the next Farm Bill.

From The Floor

I spoke this week from the House floor regarding DHS Fusion Centers, including the one in Kansas. Click on the video below to see the full remarks.

In The District

Last week, I was able to travel back to the district to speak with several groups who are presenting exciting opportunities to our district.

I joined former Senate Majority Leader Tom Daschle, Kansas State University President Richard Myers, and others in participating in a Blue Ribbon Panel on Biodefense at Kansas State University (pictured right). We discussed the catastrophic consequences of not preparing for potential threats to our food system and agriculture industry, and the important collaborative work being done at the University. Senator Daschle called K-State “Silicon Valley for biodefense.”

I was also able to join the Manhattan Airport for the ribbon cutting of their new passenger terminal. The expansion makes the airport more user-friendly, and is a great example of collaboration at the local level – it added 42,000 square feet.

One highlight was speaking to the Kansas Farm Bureau Young Farmers and Ranchers conference (pictured left). We addressed the importance of being involved and continuing to use their voice and passion for agriculture, and ag policy.

Finally, I was honored to attend a reunion of veterans of the Battle of the Bulge (pictured below). Being able to hear their stories of heroism was a humbling experience, and one that reminded me of the importance of keeping these stories and memories alive. Our country has been truly blessed by Americans like these who have given so much for the many things we take for granted.

Roger Marshall, M.D., (R-Great Bend), is the First Dist. Kansas Congressman.