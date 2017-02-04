Kansas woman sentenced for using 17-year-old in prostitution

TOPEKA – A Kansas woman was sentenced Friday to 34 months in federal prison for the sex trafficking of a 17-year-old girl, according to U.S. Attorney Tom Beall.

Tiara Jade Newman, 23, Topeka, pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit sex trafficking.

In her plea, she admitted that on March 21, 2015, she and her husband, co-defendant Reginald Newman, 30, Topeka, Kan., took a 17-year-old girl from Topeka to Junction City, Kan., for the purpose of prostitution.

The Newmans rented two rooms at a Value Place motel in Junction City. They used one room for performing commercial sex acts and slept in the other room. Newman and the girl met a solder from Fort Riley at the Value Place motel. The soldier paid $250 to have sex with both of them.

Tiara Newman took the girl along on an “out call” to the Fairfield Inn in Manhattan, Kan. Newman told a customer there that the girl was new and she was showing her the business. The customer noticed that the girl was nervous and gave her a tip.

Reginald Newman kept all the money from the commercial sex acts. He pleaded guilty and is awaiting sentencing.