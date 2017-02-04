Kansas State hands No. 2 Baylor second straight loss

WACO, Texas (AP) — Kamau Stokes scored 15 points and Kansas State held off a late rally to hand No. 2 Baylor its first home loss of the season, 56-54 on Saturday.

Stokes made both of the Wildcats’ field goals in the final 6:29, including a baseline jumper with 1:40 to go off an inbounds pass with 1 second left on the shot clock that made it 55-51.

Baylor’s Johnathan Motley missed two shots in the final seconds with a chance to tie the game, the latter of which was blocked by D.J. Johnson of the Wildcats (16-7, 5-5 Big 12) as time ran out and the Bears lost their second straight game.

Motley led Baylor (20-3, 7-3), which lost 73-68 at No. 3 Kansas on Wednesday, with 17 points and 14 rebounds, but he was 6 for 17 from the floor.