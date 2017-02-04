Hays girls fall to hot shooting Fire

Dustin Armbruster

The Hays High Lady Indians traveled to Wichita on Friday to take on the Life Prep Academy Fire. It was a unique setting for the game. The contest was played at Wichita Hoops in Bel Aire. The court Hays played on was less than a year old, with the first half of the facility being completed two years ago.

Life Prep scored the first nine points of the game as Hays turned it over on three of their first five possessions. The Indians put in the next six points to get back within 9-6. That was as close as Hays would get all night. The Fire closed the quarter on a 9-2 run to lead 18-10. Hays trailed 21-14 when Life Prep went on a 27-9 run over the final 6:40 of the half to lead 48-23.

Highlights

https://www.hayspost.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/HHG-Highlights-2-3-16-Final.wav

The Indians never threatened in the second half as the closest they would get was 24 at 51-27. Life Prep shot 48% from the field and win 78-43. Regan Tibbits led the night with 27 points and 10 rebounds. Hays High had three players score six points for a team high.

Coach Kirk Maska

https://www.hayspost.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/Coach-HHG-2-3-16.wav

Hays drops to 9-5 on the season, stopping a three game win streak. Life Prep Academy is now 13-6.

Both the girls and boys return to action on Thursday and Friday as they travel to Salina to play the Central Mustangs and then return home to host Liberal.