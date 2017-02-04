Free Valentine’s concert offered by Hays Symphony

HSO

The Hays Symphony Orchestra with Conductor Shah Sadikov will present a free Valentine’s Concert Saturday, February 11th, at 7:30 p.m. in the Fort Hays State University Beach-Schmidt Performing Arts Center.

The program includes Tchaikovsky’s Romeo & Juliet Fantasy Overture, Bruch’s Kol Nidrei with cellist Benjamin Cline, and Borodin’s Polovtsian Dances.

It’s an evening of love with beautiful, haunting and romantic melodies. Tchaikovsky’s tone poem based on Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet expresses tragic love in thunderingly dramatic and achingly beautiful music. Bruch’s Kol Nidrei for cello and orchestra, performed by FHSU’s Benjamin Cline, is based on the rhapsodic Jewish prayer of atonement. And Borodin’s Polovtsian Dances round out the concert with an enthusiastic celebration of energetic rhythms and graceful melodic lines.

A pre-concert talk with conductor Sadikov, is offered at 7:00 p.m. A post-concert reception will be held in the lobby.

Reserve your free tickets in advance by contacting hayssymphony@fhsu.edu.

Visit the Hays Symphony Facebook page and share and like our post about the Valentine’s concert. Your name will be entered into a drawing for an HSO player to serenade the person of your choice.