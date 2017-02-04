Former Kan. youth center worker guilty of sex crime with teen

LEAVENWORTH, Kan. (AP) — A former worker at a youth center on Kansas’ Fort Leavenworth faces sentencing next month after being convicted of sexual misconduct with a 13-year-old girl.

A Leavenworth County jury on Friday found 24-year-old Nicholas Clark guilty of two counts each of aggravated indecent liberties with a child and aggravated indecent solicitation with a child.

Authorities said Clark solicited the child at the center in August 2014, and that the girl’s mother reported it the matter to police after finding conversations between Clark and the girl on the girl’s cell phone.