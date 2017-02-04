FHSU workshop to offer Facebook marketing for businesses

FHSU University Relations and Marketing

A workshop on Facebook marketing will be offered in February as part of the spring workshop series from the Management Development Center at Fort Hays State University.

“Facebook Marketing for Business” will be from 1 to 4:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 16, in the Memorial Union’s Trails Room on the FHSU campus.

The workshop is for anyone who wants to excel at driving traffic to and increasing engagements on their Facebook pages. Participants will learn how to curate content, get followers to their pages and how to use Facebook Insights and Ad Reports.

Dr. Mary Martin, associate professor of applied business studies, will facilitate.

Each person who completes the workshop will receive a completion certificate. The cost is $119. Registrations received prior to Feb. 9 are appreciated. Hays Area Chamber of Commerce members are eligible for a 15-percent discount.

Registration is available online at http://www.fhsu.edu/cob/mdc/Facebook-Marketing-for-Business/. To learn more about this workshop or receive discount codes, contact Conni Dreher by phone at (785) 628-4121 or by email at cdreher@fhsu.edu.