FHSU women rally from 19 down to beat Washburn

By GERARD WELLBROCK

Hays Post

TOPEKA, Kan. – The Fort Hays State women’s basketball team rallied from a 19-point third quarter deficit to beat Washburn 61-60 Saturday night at Lee Arena. After the Ichabods (14-8, 7-6 MIAA) scored the first 10 points of the third quarter to go up 40-21, the Tigers (16-6, 7-6 MIAA) answered with a 31-4 run that stretched into the fourth quarter to go up eight.

Tony Hobson Postgame Interview

Game Highlights

The Ichabods pulled within four with just over four minutes to play, but Jill Faxon knocked in a 3-pointer with 1:21 to push the lead to seven. Faxon hit one of two free throws with 23 seconds to play to push the lead to three. Topeka native Sarah Pimentel the hit one of two with five seconds left to push the lead to four.

Washburn hit a deep three at the horn for the final margin.

Nicola Kacperska hit four 3-pointers and was the only Tiger to reach double-figures with 13 points.

FHSU, who was held to a season-low 28-percent shooting in their loss at Emporia State Wednesday, knocked down 39-percent against the Ichabods and were 6-of-13 from beyond the arc in the second half as complete the season sweep of their in-state rival.