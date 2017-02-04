2017 State of Our Catholic Schools meeting scheduled for Monday

Thomas More Prep-Marian

The third annual State of Our Catholic Schools Meeting will be held Monday, Feb. 6, at 7 p.m. at Immaculate Heart of Mary Parish in Hays. It should last about an hour.

All who have a stake or interest in the Catholic school ministry are invited to attend. This includes parents, alumni, benefactors, friends, businesses and other community members.

Parents who wish their child(ren) to attend Holy Family or TMP-Marian in the fall of 2017 are reminded that attendance at the State of our Catholic Schools is a requirement for enrollment. Those unable to attend will need to receive the information at an alternate session date.