Rooks County Health Center welcomed 51 newborns in 2016

In 2008, the year of the opening of the new hospital along U.S. Highway 183, Rooks County Health Center welcomed 15 total newborns for the year. Realizing that young families are vital to the success of the county, RCH opened for business with two state-of-the-art labor and delivery suites. Last year RCH ushered in 51 newborns. Of the 51 born, 31 were born to parents living outside of Rooks County who opted to travel to RCH for delivery.

Of the newborns, 27 were boys and 24 were girls. The bulk of the deliveries were normal with 24 moms choosing natural delivery and five being repeat cesarean sections. No primary cesarean sections were needed and RCH routinely remains below the national average for cesarean sections. The busiest months for deliveries were August, October and December with seven, eight and seven born each month respectively. On four occasions RCH provided services for multiple deliveries in the same day. Throughout labor and delivery, RCH allows parents to record the precious moment with the birth photographer of their choice.

“Every year we add to our services for young families,” stated RCH CEO Mike Sinclair. “We continually analyze what we can be doing for young mothers and their families to make the birthing experience as safe and pleasant as possible.”

RCH provides free tours and free childbirth education classes each month for expecting parents. Mothers who deliver at RCH receive courtesy Doula services with no out-of-pocket expense (limited to four newborns a month). RCH’s Doula meets with the mother and her partner prior to the birth to create a birth plan and stays with the mother throughout labor and delivery at RCH. Studies indicate with a Doula present at birth, women experience 25% shorter labors, 51% fewer C-sections and results in healthier babies that breastfeed longer.

A physician is present onsite throughout labor and delivery for individualized care from natural childbirth to cesarean delivery. RCH’s award winning labor and delivery suites include foldout beds for family, Jacuzzi baths and uninterrupted privacy afforded by remaining in one room before, during and after delivery, providing immeasurable comfort for mother and child.

Mothers, who deliver at RCH, and up to four additional care providers receive an Adacel vaccination free of charge, to help prevent Pertussis (whooping cough). Families also receive a free CPR baby and instructional video. For newborns who need extended care due to jaundice, RCH offers access to a BiliSoft Phototherapy System for use at home.

New mothers often take advantage of RCH’s lactation consulting services offered 24/7 via telemedicine/televideo, which is particularly handy for those 2 a.m. feedings. The consultation services are available to mothers who deliver at RCH or are referred to RCH for lactation consultation. There is also a lactation room that is available to the general public for any mom who needs it. If someone is visiting and they need to pump or breastfeed their baby, they can use the room in privacy.

For those who can’t wait to see their newborn, RCH also offers Peek-a-View 4D Imaging that captures live, multi-dimensional images of the baby’s facial features, movement and gender determination safely in utero through advanced 4D ultrasound technology.

More detailed information on the numerous labor and delivery options available at RCH can be found online at RooksCountyHealthCenter.com.