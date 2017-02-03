Haviland, Kansas – Robert “Bob” Young, age 67, died Wednesday, February 1, 2017, at the Harry Hynes Memorial Hospice at Via Christi Hospital St. Francis Wichita, Kansas.

He was born May 13, 1949, in Kansas City, Kansas and was adopted by Carl L. and Sarah L. (Ford) Young. He married Linda M. (Schmidt) on December 27, 1969, at Hays, Kansas.

He worked as a substance abuse counselor and a Support Housing Attendant at the Iroquois Center for Human Development, Inc. in Greensburg, Kansas for 10 years. He grew up in Haviland and Pratt and was a 1967 graduate of St. Joseph Military Academy in Hays, Kansas. Bob attended Kansas University in Lawrence and graduated in 1970 from Wentworth Military Academy.

in Lexington, Missouri. He has lived in Haviland since 1972 and was a Long Term Care Administrator for 25 years for the Siesta Homes in Haviland and Pratt. He was a member of the St. Joseph Catholic Church, Greensburg, KS; member of the American Legion Post No. 157 and past Commander in Haviland, KS. Bob served as a commissioned officer in the Kansas Army National Guard for over 15 years. He commanded several units including the 995th maintenance company in Hays as well as the 161st field artillery unit in Dodge City. Bob was proud of his military service and proud of those he served with and all those who have served. Especially those who have given their lives for this Country. Bob was an avid Harley rider and enjoyed going fishing.

Survivors include his wife, Linda Young, of the home; one son, Robert C. Young and wife, Shayna, Greensburg, KS; one daughter, Aimee Albin and husband, Kevin, Hays, KS; three grandchildren, Haley Peeler, Abigail Peeler and Robert D. “Rowdy” Young.

He was preceded in death by his adopted parents.

Services are at 2:00 P.M. Tuesday, February 7, 2017, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Hays, Kansas. Inurnment will be at St. Fidelis Cemetery, Victoria, Kansas with military honors by the Hays V.F.W. Post No. 9076.

The family will receive friends from 12:00 to 2:00 P.M. Tuesday, at St. Joseph Church. Memorials to Thomas More Prep-Marian High School or St. Fidelis Cemetery.

Condolences can be left by guestbook at www.keithleyfuneralchapels.com or can be sent via email to clinesmortuary@eaglecom.net.