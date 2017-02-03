Lifelong Quinter area resident Rex D. Albin passed away Wednesday, February 1, 2017 at Gove County Medical Center, Quinter. He was 81 years of age. Rex was born November 6, 1935, on the family farm south of Quinter, to Glen and Lila (Mendenhall) Albin.

Upon graduation from Quinter High School, Rex enlisted in the Army and served our country proudly. On July 15, 1956, he was united in marriage to Verda Delaney. They enjoyed 60 years of marriage together. He was a farmer and rancher.

Rex will be dearly missed by many friends and family. Survivors include his wife, Verda, of the family home; four children, Nancy Hargitt of Quinter, Diana (Lorne) Middleton of Colby, Terri (Bryan) Evans of Gove, and Bill Albin of Quinter; nineteen grandchildren; and twenty-six great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; two daughters, Connie Sue and Debra Alice Albin; and three sisters, Frances Deines, Glenna Eutsler, and Doris Parker.

Funeral service will be 10:30 a.m., Saturday, February 4, 2017, at Quinter United Methodist Church with pastors Michael Brown and Stan Smith officiating. Burial will be in the Baker Township Cemetery, Quinter.

Visitation will be Friday evening, from 5 to 7 at the funeral home in Quinter.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the Gove County Medical Center or Quinter United Methodist Church. Donations to the organization may be sent to Schmitt Funeral Home, 901 South Main, Quinter, KS 67752.

Condolences may be left online at www.schmittfuneral.com.