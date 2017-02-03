🎥Police ask for help to identify suspect in violent Kan. attack

SEDGWICK COUNTY -Law enforcement authorities in Sedgwick County are investigating a violent attack and after six-months are now asking for help to identify a suspect.

Just before 3:30 p.m. on August 2, 2016, a 58-year-old woman was attacked in the entry way of an apartment building near 2nd and Topeka in Wichita, according to a social media report.

The victim told police someone had been walking closely behind her for about a block and followed her into the building.

He made small talk with her, but when she turned her back he pulled out a 2-by-2-inch piece of wood that was concealed under his shirt and started hitting her in the head in an unprovoked attack.

She was treated for her injuries at a local hospital.



The suspect is described as a black male wearing a black hat with a distinctive white logo and dark dress shoes.

If you have any information about this Aggravated Battery case, police ask that you call Crime Stoppers at 267-2111. You also can submit a tip online at www.WichitaCrimeStoppers.com or from your mobile phone by texting TIP217 then your message to 274637 (crimes). All ways are secure and anonymous.