No. 16 Tigers wrestling rolls over Mules

HAYS, Kan. – The 16th-ranked Fort Hays State wrestling team turned in an outstanding performance for Senior Night on Thursday. The Tigers improved to 5-4 overall and 2-1 in the MIAA with a 37-9 thrashing of Central Missouri. The Mules dropped to 5-8 overall and 1-3 in the conference.

The Tigers got an easy 6-0 lead thanks to Central Missouri leaving the 125-pound weight class open. The Mules managed to cut the lead in half with a very close 5-4 decision at 133 pounds before senior Anthony Calderon extended the Tiger lead to 9-3 with an 11-9 decision in a fantastic comeback effort at 141 pounds over Daide Agnew.

Another senior, Jacob Kay, extended the Tiger lead by four as he managed to handle Zachary Schriddle with a 12-3 decision.

Leading 13-3, redshirt-freshman Greg Tooley took to the mat for the Tigers at 157 pounds. Tooley wasted no time in picking up his 18th win of the year picking up six points for FHSU with a pin of Zane Heiter just 2:46 into the match.

Central Missouri scored its final six points of the match in the 165-pound match with a fall. At 174 pounds, Micquille Robinson once again extended the Tiger lead thanks to a late takedown in the third period to earn a 3-2 decision.

After another void at 184 pounds by Central Missouri extended the lead to 26-9, senior Jon Inman hit the mat for FHSU in the 197-pound bout. Inman, the No. 2 ranked wrestler at 197 pounds, picked up a fall 58 seconds into the second period to move to 19-0 on the season.

In the final bout of night Christian Lance, the No. 9 wrestler at 285 pounds, picked up a 3-2 decision with another late takedown. Lance improved on his team-leading 36 wins and sealed the match for the Tigers by the score of 37-9.

Next up for the Tigers is a trip to Edmond, Okla. as they take on No. 7 ranked Central Oklahoma on Sunday. The wrestling is set to begin at 2 pm.

The three FHSU senior wrestlers honored on the night were Calderon, Kay and Inman, who all wrestled in their final home event at Gross Memorial Coliseum