James Leonard “Jim” Gragson, age 85, of Shell Knob, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, February 1, 2017 at the home of his son in Springfield, Missouri.

He was born May 18, 1931 in Kansas City, Missouri the son of Leonard Orville and Emily Julia (Trexler) Gragson. On August 22, 1955 in Hays, Kansas he was united in marriage to Elizabeth Clare “Bette” Brown, who preceded him in death on October 14, 2016. Also preceding him in death were his parents.

Surviving are his son Leonard, wife Diana of Olathe, Kansas and their son Jeff; his son John, wife Donna of Topeka, Kansas and their children Tommy, Rachael and James; his son Phillip of Topeka and his sons Dylan and Nicholas; and son Doug, wife Alison and their daughter Ali of Springfield, Missouri; five great grandchildren, Anthony, Brelyn, Adylyn, Scarlett, and Violett; one brother, Dr. Teddy Gragson, wife Gay of Athens, Georgia and a sister, Katherine Rosser, husband Richard of Graham, Texas.

Jim attended EC White Elementary School and Southwest High School in Kansas City, Missouri. He then attended DeLaSalle Military School in Kansas City and graduated from Kemper Military School in Boonville, Missouri. During the Korean War he served in the United States Navy. As a child, he was very active in Boy Scouts. For thirteen years, he was business manager at St. Anthony’s in Hays, Kansas, and several years he was Director of Provider Relations for Blue Cross, Blue Shield of Kansas and served as a representative to Blue Cross, Blue Shield to train hospitals in Medicare and other important trainings. Prior to moving to Topeka, Kansas he created a band known as J. Leonard Band in which he played the drums and continued with the band after moving to Topeka. While his boys were growing up he coached baseball for nineteen years and was athletic director for his sons’ school. In 1993 he moved from Topeka, Kansas to Shell Knob to make his home. He was a member of Holy Family Catholic Church in Shell Knob, was active in Shell Knob Lions Club, Shell Knob VFW, American Legion in Shell Knob and Hays, Kansas and was Man of the Year in 1960 in Hays. He was also a member of Toastmasters, Kiwanis and active in United Way in Hays, Kansas. He loved camping, fishing and traveling and enjoyed creating brass lighting and brass items.

Services will be held at 3:00 P.M. Friday, February 3, 2017 at Fohn Funeral Home in Shell Knob. Reverend Henry Grodecki, C.M. will conduct the services. Military honors will be conducted by VFW #2203.