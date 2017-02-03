Hays USD 489 honors January’s Best of the Best

By: GARRETT SAGER

Hays Post

At the end of each month, Hays USD 489 hands out Best of the Best awards to honor a staff member and a student who go above and beyond.

Winners receive a limestone plaque as well as gift cards from Whiskey Creek Wood Fire Grill or Gella’s Diner & Lb. Brewing Co.

Winners are nominated by their peers, and the winners this month were Lacy Droegemeier, a fifth grader at Roosevelt Elementary School, and Rene Burns, third-grade teacher O’Loughlin Elementary School.

Drogemeier was nominated by Bobbie Dinkel, fifth-grade teacher at Roosevelt.

At Monday’s board meeting, Dinkel said she was also representing Patti Park, fourth-grade teacher at Roosevelt who taught Droegemeier last year.

“She and I were in agreement that Lacy definitely deserved nomination for this recognition,” she said. “She’s not only an excellent student academically, but she’s just overall sweet, caring and helpful. She demonstrates a nature of being considerate, respectful, and overall a genuine young lady.”

Krista Brooks, Reading Recovery at O’Loughlin, wanted that to be strongly noted that it was the entire staff at O’Loughlin that nominated Burns.

“It was not just one person, the entire staff and a part to play in this,” she said.

According to Brooks, Burns was in charge of planning the Halloween Party at O’Loughlin as they were transitioning from a traditional Halloween party to what Brooks described as a fall festival.

“Rene went above and beyond what you would ask or pay a teacher to do,” Brooks said. “She organized a group of volunteers and spearheaded that to get us going to make it a successful event for our parents, for our students and for our staff.”

Both Droegemeier and Burns were honored before the meeting with plaques and a photo with board members and Superintendent John Thissen.