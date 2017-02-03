Hays Community Acoustic Jam session to be held Saturday

SUBMITTED

The monthly Hays Community Acoustic Jam session will be held Saturday, Feb. 4, from 2:00-4:00 p.m at the Hays Arts Center Annex, 1010 Main in Downtown Hays. The sessions are held on the first Saturday of each month.

The local acoustic jam is a fun place for people of all skill levels to play acoustical instruments (guitars, banjos, fiddles, harmonicas, bass guitars, etc.) and to invite friends to enjoy music, whether you’re playing, singing, or listening.

All are welcome to listen or participate as little or much as you’d like!

For inquiries, please contact communityacousticjam@gmail.com.