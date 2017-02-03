Beverly Erb, age 68, passed away on January 31, 2017 at Country Living, Larned, Kansas.

She was born on April 13, 1948 in Lawrence, Kansas the daughter of L.A. (Roy) and Marjorie Cochran Krug.

She was a 1966 graduate of Ness City High School and attended Kansas State University. She was a member of the United Methodist Church, Bazine.

On June 1, 1984, she married Stan Erb in Bazine, Kansas. He survives. Other survivors include daughter Michelle and Paul Woydziak, Hoisington; grandson, Ryan Woydziak; nephews, Tony Erb, Jason Huxman, and Jeremy Huxman; and nieces, Teresa Erb and Ashley Schultz. She was preceded in death by her parents and daughter, Lindsey (Young) Lawrence.

Memorial Contributions may be given to the Bazine United Methodist Church or Christ Pilot Me Hill.

A memorial service will be held at a date to be announced later.