Area high school scoreboard for 2/3/17

Girls
Western Athletic Conference
*Hays High 43 Life Prep 78
Liberal 38 Great Bend 40
*Guymon OK. 61 Garden City 64
Mid-Continent League
Norton 38 TMP 62
Stockton 70 Ellis 49
Smith Center 37 Hill City 53
Central Prairie League
*Meade 51 Otis-Bison 56
Central Plains 77 St. John 24
La Crosse 41 Ness City 39
*Haven 48 Ellinwood 27
North Central Activities Association
Republic Co. 55 Russell 58
Northern Plains League
St. Johns-Tipton 47 Wilson 40
Natoma 39 Osborne 35
Chase 21 South Cloud 52
Lakeside 48 Rock Hills 15
Northwest Kansas League
*Dighton 48 Ingalls 36
Central Kansas League
Hoisington 35 Nickerson 46
Lyons 39 Kingman 61
Larned 46 Halstead 51
Great Western Activities Conference
Ulysses 38 Holcomb 33
Hugoton 67 Goodland 33
Colby 36 Scott City 48
Boys
Western Athletic Conference
Liberal 50 Great Bend 38
*Guymon OK. 44 Garden City 42
Mid-Continent League
Norton 49 TMP 55
Stockton 48 Ellis 72
Smith Center 49 Hill City 59
Central Prairie League
*Meade 51 Otis-Bison 54
Victoria 46 Macksville 69
Central Plains 34 St. John 45
La Crosse 28 Ness City 70
*Haven 63 Ellinwood 48
Northern Plains League
St. Johns-Tipton 66 Wilson 34
Natoma 36 Osborne 71
Lakeside 38 Rock Hills 37
Pike Valley 61 Lincoln 32
Northwest Kansas League
*Dighton 50 Ingalls 35
Central Kansas League
Hoisington 51 Nickerson 54
Lyons 24 Kingman 39
Larned 27 Halstead 41
Great Western Activities Conference
Ulysses 39 Holcomb 50
Hugoton 58 Goodland 48
*Non-league
Friday’s Scores
By The Associated Press
BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Andale 54, Buhler 47
Atchison 70, KC Wyandotte 57
Attica 72, Fairfield 47
Barstow, Mo. 61, Heritage Christian 39
Beloit 70, Ellsworth 63
Bennington 56, Remington 52
Bishop Miege 77, Gardner-Edgerton 35
Burlington 66, Iola 58
Burrton 81, Pratt Skyline 78
BV North 30, BV West 19
BV Northwest 58, Blue Valley Southwest 24
Caldwell 59, West Elk 46
Central Burden 50, Udall 42
Centre 65, Goessel 61
Cherryvale 64, Fredonia 47
Cimarron 56, Lakin 38
Clearwater 66, Winfield 48
Clifton-Clyde 62, Wetmore 50
Cornerstone Alt. Charter 56, Marais des Cygnes Valley 33
Council Grove 69, Clay Center 61
Crest 58, Chetopa 48
Derby 69, Maize 62
Dighton 50, Ingalls 35
Doniphan West 59, BV Randolph 31
Douglass 57, Chaparral 47
Ell-Saline 59, Sedgwick 54
Ellis 72, Stockton 48
Elyria Christian 60, Canton-Galva 34
Eudora 68, Louisburg 54
Flinthills 56, Argonia 48
Fort Scott 47, Chanute 46
Galena 66, Southeast 46
Garden Plain 66, Medicine Lodge 53
Girard 52, Columbus 38
Glasco/Miltonvale-Southern Cloud 57, Chase 36
Goddard 65, Andover Central 59
Goddard-Eisenhower 90, Valley Center 74
Greeley County 53, Oberlin-Decatur 42
Guymon High School JV, Okla. 44, Garden City 42
Halstead 41, Larned 27
Hanover 61, Frankfort 40
Haven 63, Ellinwood 48
Hays-TMP-Marian 55, Norton 49
Hesston 55, Smoky Valley 24
Hiawatha 50, Riverside 43
Highland Park 62, Junction City 45
Hill City 59, Smith Center 49
Holcomb 50, Ulysses 39
Hugoton 58, Goodland 48
Humboldt 82, Caney Valley 78
Hutchinson Central Christian 64, Pretty Prairie 49
Inman 56, Berean Academy 41
Jayhawk Linn 56, Northeast-Arma 33
Jefferson North 52, Horton 40
KC Piper 59, Tonganoxie 44
KC Schlagle 72, KC Sumner 65
KC Turner 48, Bonner Springs 43
KC Washington 69, KC Harmon 66
Kingman 39, Lyons 24
Kiowa County 67, Satanta 55
Lakeside 38, Rock Hills 37
Lawrence Free State 65, SM Northwest 60
Liberal 50, Great Bend 38
Lyndon 53, Olpe 43
Macksville 69, Victoria 46
Maize South 70, Arkansas City 45
Manhattan 75, Topeka Hayden 65
Maranatha Academy 63, KC Bishop Ward 44
Marysville 59, Abilene 48, OT
Maur Hill – Mount Academy 55, Jackson Heights 41
Minneola 46, Moscow 36
Moundridge 44, Hutchinson Trinity 40
Nemaha Central 39, Holton 28
Ness City 70, LaCrosse 28
Newton 62, Wichita Campus 59, OT
Nickerson 54, Hoisington 51
Northern Heights 56, Madison/Hamilton 32
Olathe South 66, Leavenworth 44
Onaga 52, Centralia 48
Osborne 71, Natoma 36
Otis-Bison 54, Meade 51
Paola 70, Baldwin 48
Parsons 62, Labette County 54
Pike Valley 61, Lincoln 32
Pittsburg 64, Independence 56
Pleasanton 65, Altoona-Midway 8
Pratt 40, Hillsboro 38
Rock Creek 65, Riley County 32
Royal Valley 55, Perry-Lecompton 50
Rural Vista 55, Herington 38
Russell 58, Republic County 53
Sabetha 52, Atchison County 31
Salina Central 49, Hutchinson 34
Salina Sacred Heart 65, Minneapolis 33
Salina South 60, Andover 55
Scott City 52, Colby 25
Shawnee Heights 59, Topeka 50
Silver Lake 61, St. Mary’s 45
SM East 57, Olathe North 51
SM North 55, Olathe East 51
SM South 61, Lawrence 60
SM West 68, Olathe Northwest 63, 2OT
South Central 63, Fowler 33
South Gray 61, Pawnee Heights 28
Southeast Saline 54, Chapman 47
Southwestern Hts. 73, Johnson-Stanton County 50
Spring Hill 62, DeSoto 38
St. James Academy 69, Mill Valley 52
St. John 45, Central Plains 34
St. John’s Beloit-Tipton 66, Wilson 34
St. Thomas Aquinas 85, Blue Valley 74
Sterling 65, Marion 38
Sublette 56, Wichita County 50
Sylvan-Lucas 65, Thunder Ridge 31
Syracuse 49, Elkhart 34
Topeka West 43, Emporia 40
Troy 70, Linn 57
Uniontown 56, Marmaton Valley 30
Valley Falls 40, Oskaloosa 33
Wabaunsee 65, Rossville 63
Wakefield 45, Little River 36
Wamego 59, Osage City 55
Washburn Rural 56, Topeka Seaman 49
Washington County 74, Axtell 60
Wellington 55, El Dorado 54
Wellsville 63, Osawatomie 51
Wichita Bishop Carroll 61, Wichita Northwest 57, OT
Wichita Collegiate 75, Augusta 65
Wichita Heights 78, Wichita West 36
Wichita Southeast 63, Wichita East 53
Wichita Sunrise 57, St. John’s Military 41
Wichita Trinity 56, Conway Springs 55
Yates Center 66, Oswego 42
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Abilene 51, Marysville 40
Andale 54, Buhler 47
Andover Central 39, Goddard 37
Attica 36, Fairfield 33
Augusta 45, Wichita Collegiate 32
Barstow, Mo. 57, Heritage Christian 31
Beloit 51, Ellsworth 43
Berean Academy 52, Inman 34
Burlington 45, Iola 35
Burrton 38, Pratt Skyline 33
BV North 64, BV West 56
Caney Valley 50, Humboldt 46
Canton-Galva 42, Elyria Christian 40
Central Plains 77, St. John 24
Centralia 56, Onaga 15
Chaparral 48, Douglass 36
Chapman 44, Southeast Saline 33
Chase County 52, Hartford 38
Cheney 52, Wichita Independent 39
Chetopa 44, Crest 41
Cimarron 53, Lakin 35
Clay Center 54, Council Grove 46
Clifton-Clyde 31, Wetmore 30
Conway Springs 39, Wichita Trinity 23
Cunningham 30, Norwich 20
Dighton 48, Ingalls 36
Doniphan West 43, BV Randolph 27
Emporia 67, Topeka West 38
Erie 54, Bluestem 48
Flinthills 47, Argonia 45
Fort Scott 37, Chanute 30
Fredonia 43, Cherryvale 30
Frontenac 55, Riverton 43
Galena 41, Southeast 38
Garden City 64, Guymon, Okla. 61
Garden Plain 67, Medicine Lodge 29
Gardner-Edgerton 46, Bishop Miege 32
Girard 49, Columbus 24
Glasco/Miltonvale-Southern Cloud 52, Chase 21
Goessel 57, Centre 32
Great Bend 40, Liberal 38
Halstead 51, Larned 46
Hanover 56, Frankfort 46
Haven 48, Ellinwood 27
Hays-TMP-Marian 62, Norton 38
Hesston 50, Smoky Valley 20
Hill City 53, Smith Center 37
Holton 45, Nemaha Central 42
Hugoton 67, Goodland 33
Jackson Heights 46, Maur Hill – Mount Academy 39
Jayhawk Linn 41, Northeast-Arma 38
Jefferson North 56, Horton 48
Junction City 60, Highland Park 58
KC Piper 62, Tonganoxie 23
KC Schlagle 58, Basehor-Linwood 57
KC Washington 55, KC Harmon 18
Kingman 61, Lyons 39
Labette County 60, Parsons 37
LaCrosse 41, Ness City 39
Lakeside 48, Rock Hills 15
Lawrence 58, SM South 43
Lebo 49, West Franklin 40
Linn 42, Troy 40
Little River 39, Wakefield 24
Louisburg 57, Eudora 33
Macksville 51, Victoria 28
Madison/Hamilton 42, Northern Heights 37
Maize 54, Derby 42
Maize South 51, Arkansas City 40
Manhattan 39, Topeka Hayden 23
Minneapolis 57, Salina Sacred Heart 41
Minneola 44, Moscow 32
Moundridge 37, Hutchinson Trinity 28
Natoma 39, Osborne 35
Neodesha 66, Eureka 59
Newton 59, Wichita Campus 32
Nickerson 46, Hoisington 35
Oberlin-Decatur 36, Greeley County 34
Olathe East 53, SM North 21
Olathe North 74, SM East 49
Olathe Northwest 73, SM West 62
Olathe South 43, Leavenworth 41
Olpe 80, Lyndon 23
Oswego 39, Yates Center 27
Otis-Bison 56, Meade 51
Paola 53, Baldwin 39
Pike Valley 44, Lincoln 33
Pittsburg 51, Independence 32
Pittsburg Colgan 34, Baxter Springs 31
Pleasanton 48, Altoona-Midway 24
Pratt 43, Hillsboro 39
Pretty Prairie 49, Hutchinson Central Christian 45
Remington 56, Bennington 14
Riley County 54, Rock Creek 37
Royal Valley 50, Perry-Lecompton 34
Rural Vista 46, Herington 25
Russell 58, Republic County 55, OT
Sabetha 36, Atchison County 33
Salina Central 50, Hutchinson 31
Salina South 42, Andover 38
Scott City 48, Colby 36
Sedgwick 65, Ell-Saline 36
Silver Lake 57, St. Mary’s 48
SM Northwest 52, Lawrence Free State 50
Solomon 48, Peabody-Burns 27
South Barber 69, Stafford 28
South Central 66, Fowler 24
South Gray 62, Pawnee Heights 31
St. James Academy 52, Mill Valley 39
St. John’s Beloit-Tipton 47, Wilson 40
St. Thomas Aquinas 35, Blue Valley 33
Sterling 51, Marion 39
Stockton 70, Ellis 49
Sublette 56, Wichita County 41
Syracuse 53, Elkhart 37
Thunder Ridge 73, Sylvan-Lucas 32
Topeka 63, Shawnee Heights 49
Trego 43, Phillipsburg 37
Ulysses 38, Holcomb 33
Uniontown 31, Marmaton Valley 30
Valley Center 45, Goddard-Eisenhower 35
Valley Falls 32, Oskaloosa 14
Valley Heights 45, Mission Valley 27
Wabaunsee 59, Rossville 45
Wamego 59, Osage City 55
Washburn Rural 53, Topeka Seaman 41
Waverly 36, Southern Coffey 13
Wellington 68, El Dorado 26
Wellsville 70, Osawatomie 28
West Elk 37, Caldwell 27
Wichita Bishop Carroll 40, Wichita Northwest 23
Wichita East 41, Wichita Southeast 38
Wichita Life Prep 78, Hays 43
Wichita West 60, Wichita Heights 54
Winfield 42, Clearwater 21
Western Kansas Liberty League Tournament
Fifth Place
Golden Plains 49, Triplains-Brewster 29