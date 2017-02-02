Hays Post

Trump mocks Schwarzenegger at National Prayer Breakfast

by 2 Comments

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is seeking prayers for Arnold Schwarzenegger over ratings for “Celebrity Apprentice” — the show Trump once hosted.

Addressing the National Prayer Breakfast in Washington on Thursday, Trump said ratings went “right down the tubes,” and the show has been a “total disaster” since the actor and former California governor debuted as host last month.

Trump told the audience, “I want to just pray for Arnold if we can.”

 

Schwarzenegger responded in a brief video on his Twitter account, captioned “The National Prayer Breakfast?” He suggests he and Trump switch jobs since Trump is “such an expert in ratings.”

That way, Schwarzenegger says, “people can finally sleep comfortably again.”

According to the Nielsen company, ratings for Schwarzenegger’s debut were down significantly compared to Trump’s debut in January 2004.

  • guest

    This is the guy you people voted for. I hope you can deal with the ramifications.

    • NotMyPresident

      He hung up on the Australian PM in a phone call. Haha. I think an ex-girlfriend did that to me once. Notice the ‘EX’ in front of girlfriend. Talk about mature. I can’t believe this joke is our president. It’s going to be disastrous. Australia has been with us in basically every war since WWII. I guess that doesn’t matter though cause this joke of a president has no respect for veterans. Even lied about donating to Veterans groups. This is pathetic and the GOP -fall in liners- have no moral scrupals whatsoever. The GOP has shown their real love of power, no matter the cost.