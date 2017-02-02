Trego Co. town among grant recipients for wastewater treatment improvements

KDOC

TOPEKA–The Kansas Small Cities Community Development Block Grant Program is announcing the award of $5,370,955 to 14 communities across the state. The funds will be used to make improvements to respective water and wastewater systems. The awarded communities will contribute $24,829,897 in matching funds.

“Receiving clean water and having well-functioning corresponding water systems is so vital to the health and vitality of a community,” said Kansas Commerce Secretary Antonio Soave. “We are so pleased that so many communities in Kansas will have the opportunity to make improvements to such a crucial part of the community.”

“These 14 communities awarded CDBG funding assistance and those applicants who unfortunately could not be funded are to be commended for taking initiative to address their critical water and wastewater infrastructure needs”, said Kansas Water Office Director Tracy Streeter. “The amount of local funding provided to these projects is indicative of the local commitment to provide quality water and wastewater service to their customers.”

For more information on Housing Rehabilitation grants or the Community Development Block Grant program, contact the Business and Community Development Division of the Kansas Department of Commerce at (785) 296-3004, TTY (Hearing Impaired) at 711 or visit KansasCommerce.gov.

City of Augusta is being awarded $500,000 in CDBG funds to make improvements to its sewer collection system. The city will contribute $831,000 in matching funds.

City of Blue Rapids is being awarded $82,890 in CDBG funds to replace water meters throughout the city. The city will contribute $82,890 in matching funds.

City of Clyde is being awarded $252,000 in CDBG funds to make improvements to its sewer treatment system. The city will contribute $252,000 in matching funds.

City of Collyer is being awarded $222,000 in CDBG funds to make improvements to its sewer treatment system. The city will contribute $468,597 in matching funds.

City of Fontana is being awarded $436,115 in CDBG funds to construct a new water transmission line between Fontana and Miami County Rural Water District #2. The city will then abandon its dilapidated water treatment plant and purchase treated water from Miami County Rural Water District #2. The city will contribute $436,115 in matching funds.

City of Humboldt is being awarded $500,000 in CDBG funds to make improvements to its sewer collection system. The city will contribute $5,698,851 in matching funds.

City of Long Island is being awarded $276,000 in CDBG funds to make improvements to its sewer treatment system. The city will contribute $327,557 in matching funds.

City of Lyndon is being awarded $500,000 in CDBG funds to make improvements to its sewer treatment and collection system. The city will contribute $9,831,990 in matching funds.

Lyon County, on behalf of Rural Water District #1 is being awarded $500,000 in CDBG funds to make improvements to its water distribution and storage system. The Rural Water District will contribute $1,970,560 in matching funds.

City of Moscow is being awarded $495,000 in CDBG funds to make improvements to its sewer treatment system. The city will contribute $496,344 in matching funds.

City of Norwich is being awarded $500,000 in CDBG funds to make improvements to its water treatment system. The city will contribute $2,260,209 in matching funds.

City of Parson is being awarded $500,000 in CDBG funds to make improvements to its sewer collection system. The city will contribute $1,226,734 in matching funds.

City of Reserve is being awarded $168,000 in CDBG funds to make improvements to its water distribution system. The city will contribute $508,100 in matching funds.

City of Westmoreland is being awarded $438,950 in CDBG funds to make improvements to its sewer collection system. The city will contribute $438,950 in matching funds.

